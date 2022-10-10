site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Roquan Smith: Floor game
RotoWire Staff
Smith recorded eight tackles in the Bears' 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Smith is averaging 11 tackles per game, but this was his lowest output of the season. Regardless, he remains one of the best IDP options with an excellent scoring floor and ceiling.
