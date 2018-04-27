Bears' Roquan Smith: Headed to Chicago
The Bears selected Smith in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, eighth overall.
Smith (6-foot-1, 236 pounds) might not be an imposing figure at linebacker, but the former Georgia star is a magnet to the football with an uncommon combination of range, anticipation, and motor. With a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, Smith packs bigger momentum than you might figure at a glance, and his ability to read plays rivals that of some of the NFL's very best linebackers. After posting 137 tackles (14 for a loss) and 6.5 sacks in 15 games last year, Smith is a candidate to establish himself as a top-level IDP even during his rookie season. He'll make an already sound Vic Fangio defense look quite a bit faster.
-
Giants draft Barkley at No. 2 overall
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Giants drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, and Barkley...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold go No. 1 and No. 3 in the NFL Draft. Dave Richard looks at how...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...