Bears' Roquan Smith: Headed to Chicago

The Bears selected Smith in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, eighth overall.

Smith (6-foot-1, 236 pounds) might not be an imposing figure at linebacker, but the former Georgia star is a magnet to the football with an uncommon combination of range, anticipation, and motor. With a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, Smith packs bigger momentum than you might figure at a glance, and his ability to read plays rivals that of some of the NFL's very best linebackers. After posting 137 tackles (14 for a loss) and 6.5 sacks in 15 games last year, Smith is a candidate to establish himself as a top-level IDP even during his rookie season. He'll make an already sound Vic Fangio defense look quite a bit faster.