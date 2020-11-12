Smith (back) was a limited practice participant during Thursday's session.
Smith had recovered from December surgery in time for the start of the 2020 regular season after suffering a torn pectoral Week 14 of last year. The 23-year-old had been able to avoid the injury report through the first two months of the current campaign, but now he's been reported as having a back issue in the wake of one of his best outings of the season. Smith collected 11 tackles along with his first sack of 2020 last Sunday against Tennessee. A limited practice session at least shows provides some optimism he'll be able to suit up for an upcoming Monday night showdown against the Vikings.