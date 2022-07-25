Smith doesn't plan to participate in training camp when veterans report Tuesday due to discontent with his contract situation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was sixth in the NFL in tackles in 2020 (139) and fifth in 2021 (163), so his case that he's earned a contract extension is a strong one. The Bears have oodles of cap space after trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers this offseason, so they should be able to work something out with one of the league's best on-ball linebackers. Provided his hold-out for a contract doesn't extend into the regular season, Smith will be one of football's very best options at IDP in 2022.