Bears' Roquan Smith: Holdout based on helmet rule

Smith is holding out to protect his guaranteed money in the event he's suspended due to the League's use-of-helmet rule, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smith, the eighth overall pick in April's draft, is an aggressive, hard hitting linebacker. The NFL's new use-of-helmet rules allow for the use of replay to eject a player who leads with their helmet on a hit where they had an unobstructed path to the ballcarrier and other options on the hit. It's unclear how frequent the ejections will be, but Smith is asking the Bears to set precedent by putting in writing that his guarantee holds through suspension or ejection due to the rule. At this point it's unclear if either side is willing to budge on the issue, so Smith's holdout will continue for the time being.