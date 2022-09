Smith intercepted a pass while notching 16 tackles in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Smith was all over the field, as he doubled the tackle total of his next closest teammate. He also helped lead the Bears to a victory by picking off a pass in a game that was won at the final whistle. Smith continues to be one of the elite IDP performers, who has both a high scoring floor and ceiling each week.