Smith (hamstring) is being held out of Saturday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Smith has yet to see action this preseason due to a holdout earlier in training camp and now a hamstring injury. The 2018 first-round pick will hope to get some snaps in the Bears final preseason game against the Bills to avoid entering his first NFL campaign with no prior professional experience.

