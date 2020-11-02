site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Roquan Smith: Leads team in tackles
RotoWire Staff
Nov 1, 2020
Smith posted 11 stops in the Bears' 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.
After a bit of a slow start to the season, Smith has averaged 10 tackles over his last five games without posting fewer than seven stops during that span, and he continues to perform as a high-level IDP.
