Bears' Roquan Smith: Leaves with elbow injury
Smith (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Mark Grote of 670 The Score Chicago reports.
It's unclear whether Smith will return to Sunday's game after suffering the injury. The 23-year-old plays a key role for the Bears defense, registering four sacks and two interceptions this season.
