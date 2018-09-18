Bears' Roquan Smith: Listed as starter for second NFL game
Smith is listed as a starter for Monday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.
Smith recorded one sack and three tackles in his first regular season game against the Packers despite playing in limited snaps. The rookie first-round pick looks poised to establish himself as a key cog in the Bears defense that boasts tremendous talent up front.
