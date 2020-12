Smith tallied two sacks and 12 tackles in Chicago's 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.

The Texans were getting blown out early in this contest, making their offense predictable while helping Smith register his first multi-sack performance of the season. Not only has he posted double-digit tackles in six of the last 10 games, but he's also recorded four sacks since Week 9, and he'll remain an elite IDP option in the fantasy playoffs.