Smith notched a pair of sacks and 14 tackles in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Smith was all over the field, as no other Bears' player had more than eight tackles, and he also recorded the only sacks the team was able to generate. He's now posted at least 10 tackles in four of the last five games, and there are few better IDP options at the linebacker position.

