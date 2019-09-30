Smith (personal) may not play in Sunday's game versus the Raiders in London, Chris Emma of 670 The Score reports.

Coach Matt Nagy didn't offer any details. "I'm going to leave it as it's completely a personal matter," Nagy said. "I'm just going to completely leave it at that." Smith was still on the sidelines during Week 4's win over the Vikings, so the expectation is it won't be a lengthy absence. If Smith sits out again, expect Nick Kwiatkoski -- who posted 10 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble against the Vikings -- to fill in as a starter.