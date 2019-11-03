Smith posted 10 tackles in Chicago's 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

In a game that Chicago trailed throughout, the Eagles piled up 35 rushing attempts, helping Smith to post his second-best fantasy performance of the season. After a standout second half of his rookie season, his performance has dipped a bit- as he's averaging eight tackles but no sacks, making him a solid, but not elite fantasy performer.

