Smith recorded 13 tackles in Chicago's 31-28 loss to the Dolphins.

Smith led the Bears in tackles by posting the best fantasy performance of his rookie season. Coming into this contest, he had just 18 tackles in four games, but his production will likely ensure that he'll be added to many fantasy rosters in the upcoming week. Playing in the middle of a loaded defense certainly could provide Smith with the potential to become a weekly IDP starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories