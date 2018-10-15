Bears' Roquan Smith: Notches 13 tackles
Smith recorded 13 tackles in Chicago's 31-28 loss to the Dolphins.
Smith led the Bears in tackles by posting the best fantasy performance of his rookie season. Coming into this contest, he had just 18 tackles in four games, but his production will likely ensure that he'll be added to many fantasy rosters in the upcoming week. Playing in the middle of a loaded defense certainly could provide Smith with the potential to become a weekly IDP starter.
More News
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Listed as starter for second NFL game•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Solid in NFL debut•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Set for opener•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Expected to sit preseason finale•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Inactive Saturday against Chiefs•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Unlikely to play Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...