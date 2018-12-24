Bears' Roquan Smith: Notches a sack
Smith recorded a sack and nine tackles in the Bears' 14-9 win over the 49ers.
Smith has tallied at least nine tackles in four of his last five games that have given him a fantastic weekly floor, and the five sacks he's added give him an excellent weekly ceiling.
More News
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Reaches double-digit tackles again•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Picks off first pass of career•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Posts double-digit stops•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Explodes in Thursday's win•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Comes up big in Sunday's win•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Ties season high in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16