Bears' Roquan Smith: Notches another sack
Smith recorded a sack and 14 tackles in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Monday.
Not only does Smith have a sack in each of his last two games, but he's now posted at least 11 tackles in four of his last five games, and he's been one of the very best IDP options since Week 4.
