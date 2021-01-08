Smith (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup in New Orleans.
Smith sat out all three of Chicago's practice sessions this week due to an elbow injury suffered during the team's regular-season finale, but it appears that he has a chance to suit up against the Saints. With backup interior linebacker Josh Woods (toe) also listed as questionable, Joel Iyiegbuniwe would be a candidate to step into an increased role if Smith can't go. It would be a notable blow for Chicago's defense if the unit's leading tackler were unavailable against the Saints' high-octane offense.