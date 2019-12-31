Play

Smith (pectoral) is targeting a return to full health for training camp, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Smith's 2019 campaign was cut short when he suffered a torn pectoral Week 14 against the Cowboys, for which he underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve. It's certainly positive news that the star linebacker is expected to be healthy for training camp, which would put him on track to once more be a top-five IDP option for the 2020 season.

