Smith (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card game against the Saints, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It was trending this way all week, as Smith was unable to practice after suffering an elbow injury during last week's loss to the Packers. The third-year linebacker stacked up a whopping 139 tackles over 16 games this year, and he's been notably strong in coverage as well, adding seven pass breakups and two interceptions. Josh Woods (toe), who is listed as questionable, will step in for Smith if he's active. Otherwise, Joel Iyiegbuniwe looks like the next man up.