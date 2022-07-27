Smith (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday.
Smith remains in the middle of contract negotiations with the Bears, which likely explains his addition to the PUP list. He had said Monday that he did not plan on reporting to training camp this week and has fulfilled that statement. The organization will likely come to terms with Smith at some point on a new contract and he will return to the team ahead of the 2022 campaign. The linebacker produced a career-high 163 tackles last season while also adding three sacks, three pass deflections and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.