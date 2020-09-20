Smith notched eight tackles in the Bears' 17-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

After posting seven tackles in the season opener, Smith put up another solid but unspectacular fantasy performance. For most linebackers, his output would make fantasy managers happy, but for a player who posted double-digit tackles in four of his last five games last season, it's not exactly what they hoped for when selecting him on draft day. Regardless, it's just a matter of time until he returns to his elite levels of performance.