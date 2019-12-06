Bears' Roquan Smith: Potentially serious injury
According to head coach Matt Nagy's comments following Thursday's win over the Cowboys, Smith's pectoral injury "does not look good for him."
Smith injured his pectoral during the first quarter of Thursday's game and was unable to return. Kevin Pierre-Louis stepped in at inside linebacker and did an admirable job, racking up six tackles (five solo) and helping slow down an oftentimes explosive Dallas offense. The Bears will certainly miss Smith if he is out for an extended period of time, though, as he comfortably leads the team with 99 tackles on the year.
