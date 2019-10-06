Play

Smith tallied nine tackles in the Bears' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

With the Raiders pulling out to a big first-half lead, they were able to compile 39 rushing attempts, leading to a busy day for Smith. He's averaging nine tackles over his last three games, and he'll continue to be a reliable weekly starter in IDP leagues.

