Bears' Roquan Smith: Reaches double-digit tackles again
Smith tallied 10 tackles in Chicago's Week 15 victory over the Packers.
The rookie has been a superstar since the Bears' Week 5 bye, as he's reached double-digit tackles six times while adding three sacks and an interception. He'll continue to be a weekly auto-start IDP with elite upside.
