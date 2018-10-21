Bears' Roquan Smith: Records second sack of 2018 on Sunday
Smith recorded a sack and five tackles in Chicago's 38-31 loss to New England.
Smith was able to notch his first sack since the season opener as he put together his second-straight strong fantasy performance. Despite his encouraging effort, he's yet to put together the type of consistency to make him more than a streaming option in IDP leagues.
