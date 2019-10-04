Bears' Roquan Smith: Removed from injury report
Smith (person) logged a full practice Friday and was absent from the Bears' final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Larry Mayer of the team's official website reports.
Smith was a late scratch from last week's victory over the Vikings due to personal reasons. However, he has been able to practice in full this week and looks on track to suit up for Week 5 barring any unforeseen circumstances.
