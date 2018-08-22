Smith left Tuesday's practice due to tightness in his left hamstring, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.

After missing all of training camp during a contract holdout, Smith has only practiced with the Bears four times, including two sessions in pads. He recently acknowledged that he still needs to work his way into football shape, and Tuesday's injury suggests he isn't quite there yet. Coach Matt Nagy doesn't believe the hamstring issue is serious, even saying that Smith could return to practice as soon as Wednesday. The eighth overall pick from April's draft is hoping to lock down a starting job at inside linebacker next to Danny Trevathan.

