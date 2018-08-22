Bears' Roquan Smith: Removed from practice
Smith left Tuesday's practice due to tightness in his left hamstring, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.
After missing all of training camp during a contract holdout, Smith has only practiced with the Bears four times, including two sessions in pads. He recently acknowledged that he still needs to work his way into football shape, and Tuesday's injury suggests he isn't quite there yet. Coach Matt Nagy doesn't believe the hamstring issue is serious, even saying that Smith could return to practice as soon as Wednesday. The eighth overall pick from April's draft is hoping to lock down a starting job at inside linebacker next to Danny Trevathan.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...