Smith has requested a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith wrote a lengthy note that seemingly leaves the door open for the situation to be resolved, though he makes it clear the Bears haven't yet come close to offering him the contract he wants. The 25-year-old inside linebacker is the best player on Chicago's defense and a top IDP, coming off a 2021 season with 163 tackles, three sacks and an interception. Smith has been holding out of training camp, hoping to sign a long-term extension and avoid playing out 2022 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract (he was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft).