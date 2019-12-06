Play

Smith has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Cowboys with a pectoral injury, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Smith appeared to injure his chest area while attempting to tackle Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott on a two-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter. The Bears' leading tackler looks as though he will replaced by Kevin Pierre-Louis at inside linebacker.

