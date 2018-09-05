Bears' Roquan Smith: Set for opener
Smith (hamstring) wasn't listed on the Bears' Week 1 injury report Wednesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Smith has been limited for about three weeks due to a tight left hamstring, missing the final three games of the exhibition slate in the process. With a full practice finally under his belt, he's trending toward an appearance Week 1, but it remains to be seen if he'll be inserted into the starting lineup immediately to begin his career.
