Bears' Roquan Smith: Seven tackles Thursday
Smith recorded seven tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed in Thursday's win over the Buccaneers.
Smith now has 20 tackles over the past two games, as the linebacker continues to fly around the field all season. He'll look to keep up the high level of play next Sunday at Carolina.
