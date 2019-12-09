Play

The Bears will place Smith (pectoral) on injured reserve Monday.

Smith underwent further medical testing after last Thursday's win over the Cowboys, the results of which revealed that the star linebacker has indeed suffered a torn pectoral muscle. He'll undergo season-ending surgery as a result. With Danny Trevathan (elbow) having missed the last four games, the Bears could be forced to rely on Nick Kwiatkoski and Joel Iyiegbuniwe at inside linebacker against the Packers in Week 15.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories