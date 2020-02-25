Bears' Roquan Smith: Should be ready by training camp
Smith (pectoral) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 14 and underwent surgery later in December. General manager Ryan Pace expects Smith to be ready for training camp. Smith will be 23 years old to start the 2020 season, and he's recorded two straight campaigns with 100-plus stops.
