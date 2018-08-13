Bears' Roquan Smith: Signs rookie deal
The Bears and Smith agreed to a four-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The waiting game is finally over with the Bears' 2018 first-round pick. Slotting in as one of the starting inside linebackers, Smith will take on a three-down role immediately, which should keep him relevant in IDP formats from Week 1 onward.
