Smith was rested during Chicago's preseason victory over the Colts.

Smith was extremely productive as a rookie last year, posting numbers of All-Pro quality while playing only 880 snaps. He'd be hard-pressed to increase his per-snap production, but it can't be ruled out. We can, however, rule out the possibility of Smith playing fewer than 900 snaps in 16 games, so the volume should spike upward through workload at least.

