Bears' Roquan Smith: Sits out third preseason game
Smith was rested during Chicago's preseason victory over the Colts.
Smith was extremely productive as a rookie last year, posting numbers of All-Pro quality while playing only 880 snaps. He'd be hard-pressed to increase his per-snap production, but it can't be ruled out. We can, however, rule out the possibility of Smith playing fewer than 900 snaps in 16 games, so the volume should spike upward through workload at least.
More News
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Finishes amazing rookie season•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Notches a sack•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Reaches double-digit tackles again•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Picks off first pass of career•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Posts double-digit stops•
-
Bears' Roquan Smith: Explodes in Thursday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...