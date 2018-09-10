Bears' Roquan Smith: Solid in NFL debut
Smith collected a sack and three tackles in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Smith is still working his way into game shape after missing time with a hamstring injury, but he was able to post the first sack of his career. With Khalil Mack in the fold, Smith may be able to add a solid number of sacks to what should be strong tackle numbers, especially as defenses will be forced to game plan around Mack.
