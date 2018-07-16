Bears' Roquan Smith: Still unsigned

Smith still hasn't signed a contract and won't report for training camp Monday with the rest of the Bears' rookies, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bears presumably hope to have their first-round pick signed by Thursday when veterans report to training camp. Given that rookie contracts are determined by a wage scale, any disagreement between Smith and the team likely involves injury offset language. Assuming things get worked out in the next few weeks, Smith shouldn't have too much trouble earning a three-down role, after piling up 137 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 15 games for Georgia last year. Selected eighth overall, Smith is the earliest draft pick at inside/middle linebacker since Rolando McClain in 2010.