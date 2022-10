Smith recorded a team-high 12 tackles (nine solo) and one sack during Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Commanders.

Smith currently leads the league with 66 tackles through the first six weeks, while he also has 1.5 sacks, one interception and two passes defended thus far in 2022. The All-Pro linebacker has yet to leave the field when the Bears are on defense this season, and that isn't expected to change next Monday night versus the Patriots.