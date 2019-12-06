Smith is feared to have torn his pectoral during Thursday's 31-24 win over the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was forced out of Thursday's win during the first quarter and wasn't able to return. The second-year pro is set to undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of his injury, and if he's indeed suffered a torn pectoral he'll likely miss the rest of the 2019 season. Smith leads the Bears with 101 tackles (66 solo) through 12 games.