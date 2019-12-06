Bears' Roquan Smith: Torn pec feared
Smith is feared to have torn his pectoral during Thursday's 31-24 win over the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith was forced out of Thursday's win during the first quarter and wasn't able to return. The second-year pro is set to undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of his injury, and if he's indeed suffered a torn pectoral he'll likely miss the rest of the 2019 season. Smith leads the Bears with 101 tackles (66 solo) through 12 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...