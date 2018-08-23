Smith (hamstring) is not expected to play in Saturday's game against the Chiefs, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Smith has only practiced with Chicago six times since his training camp holdout ended, and he's been limited due to his hamstring injury the past couple days. The team hasn't officially ruled him out for Saturday's contest but it would be a surprise to see him suited up. He'll have his eyes on the team's preseason finale against the Bills next Thursday for his Bears debut.