Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that Smith, who is seeking a new contract, will travel with the team to Seattle, but he won't play in Thursday's preseason game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith has been holding out of training camp and recently requested a trade due to dissatisfaction with his current contract, but Eberflus has described the All-Pro linebacker as "engaged." It remains unclear if the Bears intend to offer Smith the long-term contract he's seeking or cut ties in a potential blockbuster trade, but Smith should be a top-tier IDP option if he's on field, regardless of who he's playing for.