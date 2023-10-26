Johnson (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.

The uncapped session marks Johnson's second in a row, but it's unclear if he's passed through the final phase of the protocol for head injuries. On Wednesday, coach Matt Eberflus noted Johnson had "one more hurdle" to get past in order to see his first game action since sustaining a concussion Week 5 in Washington, per Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com. Having said that, the Bears may not indicate whether that has happened until they post their final practice report of Week 8 on Friday. If Johnson gains clearance to play Sunday at the Chargers, he may split the backfield reps with D'Onta Foreman with Khalil Herbert (ankle) still on injured reserve.