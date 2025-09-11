Johnson (foot) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Johnson mustered just one limited practice last week prior to being inactive for Monday's loss to the Vikings. Considering he's kicking off Week 2 prep with a cap on his reps at Wednesday's walkthrough, he may be beginning to ramp up in anticipation of his season debut. If he's able to suit up Sunday in Detroit, Johnson will join rookie seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai as the backfield options behind starter D'Andre Swift.