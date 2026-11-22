Johnson (undisclosed) was carted to the locker room early in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Saints, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson appeared to sustain the injury while providing coverage on a kickoff. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room, where he'll undergo further tests to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Salvon Ahmed could see some rotational snaps on offense behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai for as long as Johnson is out of the game.