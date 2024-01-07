Johnson is in line to serve as the Bears' unquestioned No. 2 back in Sunday's game against the Packers with D'Onta Foreman (coach's decision) declared inactive for the contest.

Johnson will therefore have a chance to finish his rookie season with what should be a solid workload behind top back Khalil Herbert. The 2023 fourth-round pick enters the finale with 332 rushing yards and two touchdowns, figures he's complemented with a 34-209 line through the air on 40 targets. Johnson has logged between five and nine carries and three and six targets over the last three games, playing at least 30 snaps in each of those contests.