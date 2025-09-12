Bears' Roschon Johnson: Cleared for return
Johnson (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Detroit.
Johnson was a full practice participant Friday for the first time since early August. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have, if any, in the Chicago offense for Week 1. D'Andre Swift handled an 81 percent snap share in Monday's loss to Minnesota but gained just 65 yards on his 20 touches.
