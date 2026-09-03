Johnson is one of three running backs on Chicago's initial 53-man roster, along with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai (knee).

Johnson beat out Salvon Ahmed, Brittain Brown and Coleman Bennett for a spot on the 53-man roster. Head coach Ben Johnson described Monangai as "week-to-week" Tuesday, per Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com, so Monangai's status for Week 1 remains up in the air. If Monangai isn't ready to face the Panthers on Sept. 13, Johnson could be in line for change-of-pace work behind D'Andre Swift, with no alternatives currently on the roster at running back.