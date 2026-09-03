Johnson currently is the only healthy running back on the Bears' active roster after D'Andre Swift (abdomen) exited Thursday's practice due to an injury, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Kyle Monangai still in recovery mode from a hyperextended knee, Swift was the unquestioned top healthy back in Chicago before he was seen holding at his midsection as he left the field Thursday. Following cut-down day and its aftermath, Johnson now is the lone player at the position who isn't banged up, while Salvon Ahmed is the sole RB on the practice squad. Since the Bears used a fourth-round pick on him in 2023, Johnson's role on offense has dwindled in each subsequent campaign, including just two carries and no targets in seven appearances last season.