Coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that Johnson is tending to an undisclosed injury, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Johnson sat out Tuesday's session and instead spent his time with the Bears' training staff. Any missed time in camp can be detrimental, especially for a rookie vying for a spot in a backfield in which the pecking order currently is up in the air. Fellow RBs Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman have experience on their side, while Travis Homer likely is a superior pass catcher to the rookie fourth-round pick.